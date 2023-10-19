'Difficult To Evacuate Indians From Gaza Now': Centre On Israel-Hamas War

An airstrike on a Gaza hospital killed at least 500 on Monday (File)

There are four Indians in Gaza and the situation is not conducive for an evacuation at the moment, the Ministry of External Affairs said, adding that they will be repatriated at the first opportunity.

"The situation in Gaza is difficult for any evacuation but if we get a chance, we will get them out," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

"One of them is in the West Bank," he said.

There are no reports of any Indian being killed or injured in Gaza, he said, "strongly condemning" the terror attack on Israel.

One Indian, a caregiver in south Israel's Ashkelon, was injured in the war between Israel and Hamas. She was on a video call with her husband when a barrage of Hamas rockets pounded Israel on October 7, a day of Sabbath and a Jewish holiday.

India has expressed concerns over civilian casualties and the humanitarian situation, Mr Bachi said, speaking about the horrific airstrike on a hospital in Gaza that has killed over 500.

"You have seen the Prime Minister's tweet. PM has expressed his concern over the death of civilians and extended his condolences to the families. India condemns all forms of violence," he said, adding, "On the Palestine issue, we have reiterated our position in favour of direct negotiations for a two-state solution."

The MEA spokesperson also urged the international community to come together to combat terrorism in all its forms.

Air strikes on a hospital compound in the Gaza Strip late Monday night killed at least 500 people, officials in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory said. It blamed Israel for the strike, sparking widespread condemnation and fury. However, Israel denied any involvement, calling it a "misfire" by Hamas, and subsequently released a host of satellite pics and "before-after" footage of the hospital bombing.

India has repatriated 1,200 people from Israel, including 18 Nepali citizens, in five flights under Operation Ajay. Delhi has also provided nearly $30 million in aid to Palestine between 2000 and 2023.