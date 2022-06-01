KK Dies At 53: The Versatile Singer's Top 10 Songs

Singer KK's Death: Singer KK died hours after a concert performance in Kolkata.

Singer KK died hours after a concert performance in Kolkata. The 54-year-old singer fell ill while performing and was brought to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

The versatile singer who became famous after his first album "Pal" has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.

The playback singer who began his career in 1996 gave bollywood many chartbusters like Tadap Tadap from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Dus Bahane from Dus, Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai from Woh Lamhe) among many others.

Here are the Top 10 songs of Singer KK:

1. Tu Jo Mila From Bajrangi Bhaijaan

2. Ajab Si From Om Shanti Om

3. Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai From Woh Lamhe

4. Humko Pyar Hua From Ready

5. Pal From His Album Pal

6. Dil Kyun Yeh Mera From Kites

7. Labon Ko From Bhool Bhulaiyaa

8. Beete Lamhein From The Train

9. Tadap Tadap From Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

10. Dus Bahane From Dus