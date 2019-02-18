Singapore Airlines To Fly Airbus A350 From Bengaluru From May 18

The state-run Airlines placed order for 67 such aircraft. (File)

Leading international carrier Singapore Airlines on Monday said it would fly Airbus A350-900 medium haul aircraft between Bengaluru and Singapore thrice a week from May 18.

The 325-seater A350-900 of the French aerospace major (Airbus Industries) is a twin-engine wide body passenger jet for medium and long-haul cruise in three-class configuration, with fuselage and wing structures made of carbon fibre reinforced polymer.

"The aircraft features higher ceilings, larger windows, an extra wide body delivering more space and comfort, besides lighting designed to reduce jetlag," said the Airlines' India General Manager David Lim in a statement.

Of the total seats in the jet, 40 in the business class are in a 1-2-1 row for direct aisle access for every passenger while the 263 seats in the economy class are in a 3-3-3 row.

"Passengers will have access to high-speed in-flight wireless service on the aircraft, equipped with Inmarsat GX aviation's broadband connectivity system," said Lim.

The state-run Airlines placed order for 67 such aircraft, including 29 in its fleet operating on medium haul and long-range routes.

"With Singapore as its main hub, the Airlines operates services to 63 destinations in 32 countries/territories, worldwide," added the statement.

