Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: CCTV Footage Of Suspects In Bolero Surfaces

The footage is from a petrol pump somewhere between Haryana's Fatehabad and Sardulgarh in Punjab.

The Punjab police have possibly made another breakthrough in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case as it has accessed fresh CCTV footage from a petrol pump where the suspected killers were seen with their Bolero car. The footage is from a petrol pump somewhere between Haryana's Fatehabad and Sardulgarh in Punjab. The police suspect the car that has been spotted in the footage is the one that was used in the killing of the Punjabi singer.

The police had earlier examined CCTV footage from the Bisla village in Fatehabad, where the same car had reportedly stopped for refuelling.

The new surveillance camera footage shows a white Bolero car with a Delhi numberplate stopping at a pump. Two men get out of the car to get it refuelled with diesel. The police have identified these men as Parvat Fauji and Jonty who they claim are notorious criminals from Haryana's Sonipat and the footage is from right before Sidhu Moose Wala's murder. The police are now looking for them.

Earlier, the Punjab police had picked up two men Pawan and Naseeb on suspicion. Pawan is a resident of Bhirdana village in Fatehabad and works with combine harvester machines while Naseeb fixes flat tyres.

