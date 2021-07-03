Show PM Image, Lotus Symbol: BJP Tells State Units On Free Ration Scheme

Currently, Covid vaccine certificates carry the Prime Minister's picture (File)

The BJP-ruled states have been asked by the party to use banners carrying Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state Chief Minister's pictures at centres where free ration is being distributed under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. The ration bags too should display lotus - the BJP symbol - said the instructions.

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana was reintroduced for two months till June this year in order to minimise the economic hardships being faced by the poor during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Five-kilo foodgrain per person per month is provided free of cost under the scheme to over 80 crore beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act (NFSA). The scheme has been extended till November-end.

In a letter sent to all its state units, BJP general secretary Arun Singh has underlined that the food scheme must be publicised with great vigour. A set of instructions too have been relayed to the units.

Currently, Covid vaccine certificates carry the Prime Minister's picture, the move has been decried by the opposition-ruled states. In protest, states like Chhattisgarh, West Bengal started carrying pictures of their chief ministers on the vaccine certificates.

The design of the banner to be displayed at the ration shops has been chalked out by the BJP Delhi office and instructions passed on to the state branches. Ration bags in which the food will be given should display the lotus symbol, say the instructions.

State unit chiefs have been asked to ensure that the instructions are followed without fail. MLAs, MPs and other office bearers have been asked to ensure that the bags do carry the lotus symbol.

In non-BJP states too the ration bags should carry the lotus symbol, says the letter. In such states, the banners should replace the chief minister's photo with those of public representatives, lawmakers.



The move, said the party, should be amplified on social media. Party leaders have also been asked to meet the beneficiaries. Ration bags should be plastic-free, it added. It must be clear that Covid protocols are to be followed in full, it added.