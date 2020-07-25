Kamal Nath's Get Well Soon Message For Shivraj Chouhan Comes With A Jibe

Kamal Nath's jibe at Shivraj Chouhan ended how his tweets began - with a get well soon message (File)

Wishes for a speedy recovery for Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan poured in as he tested positive for coronavirus today. His predecessor Kamal Nath, in his 'get well soon' message, however seized the chance to aim a swipe at the BJP leader.

In a series of tweets, Mr Nath took a shot at Shivraj Chouhan saying he never took the COVID-19 threat seriously.

His tweets, in Hindi, began with a speedy recovery wish but soon catapulted into a headlong attack.

"Shivraj ji, I was deeply saddened to hear you have tested positive for coronavirus. I wish you a speedy recovery. But I regret that when we took the virus so seriously, you called it drama, or "daro na" (don't be scared) and a weapon to save the government," he tweeted.

He went on to say that Mr Chouhan kept accusing him of something or the other.

"We used to say from the beginning that it is a serious disease, there is a need to be careful about it, there is a need to follow protocol," he added.

He ended his series of tweets by saying that may be if Shivraj Chouhan would have been careful and taken precautions he too would have been safe from the deadly disease.

"Perhaps if you would have been careful, followed protocols, guidelines and exercised caution, and did not take this as a joke, then you could have been safe," he tweeted in Hindi.

Mr Nath's jibe ended how his tweets began - with a get well soon message.

"Never mind, I will pray to God that you recover soon and get back to work," he said.

Shivraj Chouhan, 61, tested positive for the deadly virus this morning and has been admitted to a hospital.

The Chief Minister reassured supporters that there was no need to panic and that despite his medical condition he would continue to lead efforts to contain the virus in his state.

Shivraj Chouhan took charge as Madhya Pradesh chief minister for the fourth time in March after the Kamal Nath-led Congress government fell a little over a year after coming to power. Jyotiraditya Scindia - one of the tallest leaders in Madhya Pradesh - quit the Congress with 22 loyalists paving way for a BJP rule in the state.