Sena Leader Calls For Joint Opposition Action Over Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Arrest

Lakhimpur Kheri violence has shaken the nation, said Sanjay Raut (FILE)

With opposition leaders prevented from going to Lakhimpur Kheri, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday called for joint action by political parties against this "oppression" and will meet Rahul Gandhi in this regard.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who reached Lakhimpur Kheri in the early hours on Monday was arrested in Sitapur and was not allowed to enter the village where eight persons lost their lives in violent clashes on Sunday.

Many other leaders from opposition parties, including the Congress, AAP, SP and the BSP, have been detained by the UP government and prevented from going to Lakhimpur Kheri.

"Lakhimpur Kheri violence has shaken the nation, Priyanka Gandhi has been arrested by the UP government, opposition leaders are being restricted from meeting farmers. There is a need for joint opposition action against oppression by the Government in UP," Mr Raut tweeted.

He also said that he will be meeting former Congress president Rahul Gandhi at 4.15 PM today to chalk out a joint opposition strategy.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)