Sharad Pawar Says He Will Attend Opposition Meet In Bihar On June 23

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said he would be attending the meeting of anti-Bharatiya Janata Party meeting being organised by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on June 23.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr Pawar said he had received a call on Wednesday from Kumar about the meeting.

"He has invited key opposition leaders in the country for the meeting, and I will also go. He has given an invitation for this meeting as there is a need to work on national issues together and it is our responsibility to support this cause," Mr Pawar said.

On Wednesday, the ruling Rashtriya Janata Dal and Janata Dal (United) has announced in a press conference in Patna that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Left leaders have agreed to sit together and chalk out a strategy for next year's Lok Sabha polls.

RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' said others who agreed to attend the meeting are Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) group president Uddhav Thackeray.

The country was witnessing a state of undeclared emergency and the top priority of all like-minded parties was to rid the country of the BJP, the leaders had said.

