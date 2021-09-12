Amit Shah, JP Nadda Congratulate New Gujarat Chief Minister

Bhupendra Patel was unanimously elected BJP legislative party leader on Sunday. (FILE)

Senior BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda, on Sunday congratulated Bhupendra Patel on his election as the BJP legislative party leader in Gujarat, paving the way for him to become the state's next chief minister.

Mr Shah expressed confidence that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance and Mr Patel's leadership, the state's development journey will receive new energy and momentum.

Gujarat will continue to be a leading state in good governance and public welfare works, he said.

Mr Nadda called up Mr Patel to congratulate him.

Mr Patel was unanimously elected BJP legislative party leader on Sunday. He will replace Vijay Rupani as chief minister.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)