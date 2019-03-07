Separatist Leader Yasin Malik Booked Under Public Safety Act

Under the PSA, a person in Jammu and Kashmir can be kept in detention for a period of six months without any judicial intervention.

All India | | Updated: March 07, 2019 11:33 IST
Yasin Malik is the chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front.


Srinagar: 

Separatist leader Yasin Malik has been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) that can keep him in detention for up to six months without trial, news agency IANS reported quoting a source.

"Malik Sahab was informed today that he has been booked under the harsh PSA and would be shifted to Kot Balwal Jail in Jammu district," an informed source said.

Yasin Malik, who heads the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, was taken into preventive custody on February 22 and was lodged in the Kothibagh police city in Srinagar.

