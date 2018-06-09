Bengal BJP Visits Former Air Force Chief Arup Raha As Part Of Outreach Programme Amit Shah is expected to meet Kolkata's top personalities when he visits Kolkata on a two-day visit on June 27.

Share EMAIL PRINT BJP leader Rahul Sinha met Retired Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha as part of Sampark for Samarthan. Kolkata: Even in West Bengal, the BJP has kicked off 'Sampark for Samarthan', the outreach programme that had party president Amit Shah knocking on the doors of celebrities like Kapil Dev, Madhuri Dixit, Ratan Tata, to name the very latest.



Amit Shah is expected to meet Kolkata's top personalities when he visits Kolkata on a two-day visit on June 27-28, and there is furious speculation about who all he may meet.



But the BJP state leadership kicked off its "sampark abhiyan" campaign today. Rahul Sinha, BJP national secretary, visited the home of retired Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha, arriving at his door step at 3 pm.



"We have come to tell them about the development our government has done. We want to know what their suggestions are so the government can improve its performance even further," Mr Sinha said.



Air Chief Marshal Raha (retired) said, "I am from an organisation that is apolitical. But we want the good of the country. In some areas this government has done well. In others, there is room for improvement. But that is true of all governments."



Rahul Sinha will visit the former commissioner of Kolkata Police Mr Dinesh Vajpayee tomorrow.



So far, few details are available about Mr Amit Shah's visit. He is expected to address a gathering of the the city's intellectuals, visit Tarapith - a temple town in Birbhum district - and visit a booth. He will also go meet the families of the two BJP workers found hanging recently.



