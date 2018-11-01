Russian National Detained Near Indo-Nepal Border, Sent Back To Nepal

Gordeev Raudhah from Russia was detained during routine checking while he was roaming in the Sonauli area near the Indo-Nepal border Wednesday, police said.

All India | | Updated: November 01, 2018 15:26 IST
The Russian national was roaming in the Sonauli area near the border. (Representational image)

Maharajganj: 

A 48-year-old Russian national was detained here while trying to cross over to India without a valid visa and passport papers, officials said Thursday.

He was subsequently sent back to Nepal, they added.

Gordeev Raudhah from Russia was detained during routine checking while he was roaming in the Sonauli area near the Indo-Nepal border Wednesday, KN Prasad, Checkpost Officer, Sonauli said.

As Raudhah was carrying only a Nepali identity card and no valid visa or passport papers, he was detained, Mr Prasad said, adding that subsequently, the Russian national was sent back to Nepal.

