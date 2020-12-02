Role Of Cops During Pandemic Under Focus At Annual Police Conference

Amit Shah attended the meeting organised by the Intelligence Bureau.

The country's police brass had their first virtual meeting to deliberate on the law and order situation in country today -- in the middle of the ongoing farmers' protest on the outskirts of Delhi. Union home minister Amit Shah attended the meeting organised by the Intelligence Bureau. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Mr Shah's junior ministers GK Reddy and Nityanand were also present.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the efforts of the police personnel who ensured that the Centre's COVID-19 guidelines were being followed, working long hours during the pandemic," a senior official told NDTV.

The focus of conference this year is the role played by the police during a disaster and pandemic and their action during the Covid outbreak has received wholesome praise, the officer said.

According to an estimate, around 80,000 police and paramilitary personnel got infected and around 650 of them succumbed to the virus. Among the dead are 100 paramilitary personnel and around 250 members of the Maharashtra Police, almost all in the line of duty.

Among the infected are around 35,000 paramilitary personnel and 25,000 policemen in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India.

In his inaugural speech, Mr Shah stressed on improving basic-level policing, an official said. Better and timely investigation will give sound results -- Mr Shah had told top ranking officials who listened to him via videoconference.

"Home Minister Shah also gave directions to increase the strength of forensic labs so investigations can be done in a time bound manner," discloses another senior official.

At the meeting, officials discussed how to enhance knowledge and capabilities to handle natural disasters, health crisis and help in the coming mass vaccination drive.

The state police chiefs shared their experience in handling the pandemic and how the police helped distressed people and migrant workers during the nationwide lockdown.

On Thursday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the four-day meet, which is being attended by 250 officers in the rank of the DGP and IGP from all States, Union Territories and the central government.