The donation of Personal Protection Equipment kits to doctors coincided with Robert Vadra's birthday today.

Robert Vadra Donates 60 COVID Protection Kits To Delhi Medical School

Robert Vadra said the safety of doctors is paramount in the fight against coronavirus (File)

New Delhi:

Robert Vadra on Saturday donated 60 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to Delhi's Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (GIPMER) to help doctors fight the contagious virus.

Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Sonia Gandhi, said, "Due to the coronavirus, the safety of doctors is very important, for which I donated PPE kits to the GIPMER. I have also provided ration to the needy."

"Received with thanks, sixty (60) PPE kits donated by Mr. Robert," said the GIPMER in a statement.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 14,792, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

So far, 2,014 patients have either been cured or discharged while 488 deaths have been recorded in the country, added the ministry.

