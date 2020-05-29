Renowned Astrologer Bejan Daruwalla Dies In Ahmedabad

Apollo Hospital confirmed that Mr Daruwalla died during treatment, news agency PTI reported.

Bejan Daruwalla, the world-renowned astrologer, died on Friday. He was 89. His son told news agency PTI that he was suffering from pneumonia.

"Saddened by the demise of renowned Astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla. I pray for the departed soul. My condolences. Om Shanti," Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tweeted on Friday.

Mr Daruwalla was one of the most famous astrology columnists in the country. He had been associated with several newspapers, magazines and news channel in his decades-long career.

He was also a professor of English in Ahmedabad.

His son Nastur Daruwalla denied social media rumours that his father had contracted coronavirus. Mr Daruwalla was suffering from only pneumonia, he said.

