Arvind Kejriwal's House Renovation: Auditor To Probe 'Irregularities'

The expenses made to renovate Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bungalow will be probed by the country's top auditor, sources said today, after the months-long controversy.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India, or CAG, is conducting a "special audit" into the "administrative and financial" irregularities in the renovation, sources said.

The Union Home Ministry has ordered the audit following a letter from Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, sources said.

The letter had alleged gross financial irregularities in the reconstruction of the building.