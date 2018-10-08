Remarks By Manipur University Vice Chancellor Unfortunate, Says Governor

Najma Heptulla's remarks referred to the protests at Manipur University.

The Manipur University's acting Vice Chancellor's remarks that state Governor Najma Heptulla extended "overt support" to agitators during a recent stir at the varsity has not gone down well with Raj Bhavan authorities who termed the comments as "unfortunate".

In a communication to Prof K Yugindro on Saturday, the Raj Bhavan said his statement made on October 3 in a letter to the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development, may amount to defamation as well as non-observance of protocol and propriety.

"The Hon'ble governor is upset and surprised by your utterances which are misdirected and misleading...The governor was naturally disturbed and concerned with all that was happening on the campus, causing academic loss to thousands of students," the Raj Bhavan communique said.

Prof Yugindro, in his letter to the MHRD, had sought immediate steps from the centre to "save" the university from the hands of "terrorists-like" agitators.

"I would like to request the centre to do the needful immediately in order to save the University from the hands of terrorists like agitators...," he had said in his letter.

The Saturday communication from the Raj Bhawan said, "The governor feels it very unfortunate that you used the term 'terrorist' in the context of students and teachers, and such indiscretion will lead to further worsening of the situation on the campus,"

Professor Yugindro had claimed that Ms Heptulla questioned his taking charge as VC of the central university and expressed her support in favour of the agitators, during a meeting on September 21.

The university has been on the boil for several months. After a 85-day strike by students, it had opened on August 23. The agitators had been demanding removal of the then VC A P Pandey for alleged administrative and financial lapses.

President Ram Nath Kovind, in his capacity as the Visitor of the university, recently placed Pandey under suspension as an inquiry was underway into the allegations of irregularities against him.

Professor Yugindro was appointed as the acting VC soon after the suspension of Pandey.

