'Reflects Colonial Mindset': India On EU Parliament's Manipur Resolution

India has reiterated that Manipur in an "internal matter" after the European Parliament adopted a resolution on the human rights situation in India, with particular reference to the recent clashes in Manipur. The move, the foreign ministry said, reflects a "colonial mindset" and was "unacceptable".

The resolution comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a two-day visit to France. He is the Guest of Honour at the country's Bastille Day Parade.

"We have seen that the European Parliament held a discussion on developments in Manipur and adopted a so-called Urgency Resolution. Such interference in India's internal affairs is unacceptable, and reflects a colonial mindset," foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said today.

"Indian authorities at all levels, including the judiciary, are seized of the situation in Manipur and are taking steps to maintain peace and harmony and law and order. The European Parliament would be well advised to utilize its time more productively on its internal issues," he added.

Ahead of the debate on the situation in Manipur in European parliament, India had made its position clear. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said it has been made clear to EU parliamentarians that it is a matter "absolutely" internal to India.

The resolution titled "India, the situation in Manipur"' was passed at the Parliament in Strasbourg, France. Citing the violence in Manipur, the resolution said the European Parliament, "Strongly urges the Indian authorities to take all necessary measures and make the utmost effort to promptly halt the ongoing ethnic and religious violence, to protect all religious minorities, such as Manipur's Christian community".

It said it "encourages India's central government and all political actors and religious leaders to take urgent steps to restore calm and ensure an inclusive dialogue involving civil society and the affected communities".

It also asked the authorities to allow independent investigation into the violence, and repeal the unlawful Armed Forces Special Powers Act.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3, in which more than 80 people have lost their lives. The clashes started on May 3, after tribals organised a solidarity march to protest against the Meiteis' demand for Scheduled Tribe status.