Record Rs 2.27 Crore Cash Seized From Government Engineer In Gujarat

The official allegedly used to charge a commission of 1 per cent on the amount paid to contractors.

The Gujarat Anti Corruption Bureau on Tuesday said it had seized a record Rs 2.27 crore cash from a government official who was arrested on July 16 for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.21 lakh.

Calling it the biggest ever seizure in its history, the Gujarat anti-corruption bureau, in a release, said it had also recovered 300 grams of gold worth Rs 10 lakh from one of the lockers of accused Nipun Choksi, state project engineer (Class 2) with the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) office in Gandhinagar.

Choksi was held in a trap on July 16 while accepting Rs 1.21 lakh after a contractor approached the Anti-Corruption Burau with a bribery complaint.

While Rs 4.12 lakh cash was recovered from his home, two bank lockers yielded cash totaling Rs 74.50 lakh and Rs 1,52,75,000 respectively.

The probe has found that Choksi used to charge a commission of 1 per cent on the amount paid to contractors for work completed, the Anti-Corruption Bureau release informed.