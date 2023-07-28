Ready For Discussion On Manipur: Rajya Sabha Chairman

The violence in Manipur has claimed the lives of over 120 people and displaced thousands.

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar today appealed to the House to rise above partisan interests and allow a short-duration discussion on the situation in Manipur.

A delegation of opposition MPs from the INDIA front will visit Manipur on Saturday and Sunday to assess the situation in the state, amid a slugfest between the centre and opposition over the ethnic violence in the northeastern state.

"I have accepted a discussion on the Manipur situation. The government has also agreed. I appeal to the House to rise above partisan interests and allow a short-duration discussion on Manipur," Mr Dhankar said.

Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha were abruptly adjourned the day after a spat between Mr Dhankar and Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien. Mr Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings after the TMC leader interrupted him to protest the non-admission of notices given by opposition members to discuss the Manipur situation.

Forty-seven MPs from several parties, including the Congress and the DMK, have submitted notices to suspend the listed business in the Parliament and discuss the ongoing ethnic clashes in Manipur.

Mr Dhankhar reiterated that he has already approved a short-term discussion on the topic and requested that members discuss it under that rule. The Vice President then went on to speak about how the behavior of MPs in the Rajya Sabha is seen by the global community.

Subsequently, Mr O'Brien stood up, thumped the desk, and urged the opposition parties to continue their efforts to introduce the motion that they have been trying to pass since the start of the monsoon session of parliament last week.

Mr Dhankar dubbed the Trinamool leader's actions as "theatrics", and said, "Show respect to the chair. Don't thump the desk."

After Mr O'Brien continued with his sloganeering, the Rajya Sabha chairman adjourned the proceedings for the day.

