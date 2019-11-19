Rani Laxmi Bai Birth Anniversary: PM Modi Pays Tribute To 'Warrior Queen'

Rani Laxmi Bai "personifies courage and fearlessness". Today is her birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Rani Laxmi Bai, the warrior queen of Jhansi, on her 191st birth anniversary.

In his tribute, PM Modi said that for millions of Indians, Rani Laxmi Bai "personifies courage and fearlessness".

"Patriotic and uncompromising when it came to upholding the pride of India, she fought imperialism with valour and determination. Tributes to the brave and inspiring Rani Laxmi Bai on her jayanti," PM Modi said on Twitter.

Rani Laxmi Bai was born on November 19 in 1828 in Varanasi as Manikarnika Tambe. She married Maharaja of Jhansi Gangadharrao Newalkar. Her fearlessness in the face of adversity and her struggle against the British is always inspiring for all Indians. In today's times, Rani Laxmi Bai has become an icon of resilience.

