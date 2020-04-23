Ramadan 2020: Date, Importance, Rules Of Fasting

Ramadan in India is expected to begin from April 23 and will conclude on May 23

Ramadan, or Ramzan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, is a holy month when Muslims across the world observe fast for a month. This year Ramadan in India is expected to begin from Thursday, April 23 and will conclude on Saturday, May 23. Muslims will keep roza - a holy fast from sunrise to sunset for the entire month. They will eat a pre-fast meal early morning which is called "Sehri" and observe fast throughout the day. Even drinking water is prohibited. The fast is broken in the evening, which is called "Iftar". Ramadan is practiced by all Muslims all over the world.

It was in the holy month of Ramadan on the glorious night of Laylat al-Qadr that the holy Quran was first revealed to mankind. According to scriptures, throughout this month, the devils are locked up in chains in hell and nobody can come in way of your true prayers and the almighty

Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection and increased devotion and worship.

Happy Ramadan 2020: Best wishes to you and your family

Some rules need to be followed during Ramadan. They are:

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims let go of the worldly pleasures and fast with their family and friends.

Five daily prayers are observed every day from dawn to night.

Fasting is obligatory for adult Muslims, except those who are chronically ill, pregnant, breastfeeding, menstruating or diabetic.

Muslims refrain from consuming food, liquid, smoking and intimacy with their spouses during Ramadan.

They also do not indulge in any kind of false speech, insulting, cursing, lying, and fighting, which may negate the reward of fasting.

Zakat or charity is obligatory in Islam. During Ramadan, the poor are helped. Zakat is a fixed percentage of the person's savings that is donated. Sadaqah is voluntary charity in giving above and beyond what is required from the obligation of zakat.

Ramadan Mubarak!