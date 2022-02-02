Rajnath Singh Addresses Meet In UP's Lakhimpur Over Phone After Fog Stops Chopper

Rajnath Singh later travelled to Pilibhit by road (Representational)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today addressed a public meeting over the phone after dense fog prevented him from reaching the venue in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

Rajnath Singh reached Bareilly at 11 am as scheduled and travelled to Lakhimpur Kheri and Pilibhit by helicopter but after several attempts, the chopper failed to land at either of the venues due to poor visibility.

He later travelled to Pilibhit by road for public meetings and door-to-door campaigns.

Earlier, in the day Rajnath Singh had tweeted that he will visit constituencies in Lakhimpur Kheri and Pilibhit and will interact with prominent voters.

Lakhimpur Kheri will vote in the fourth phase of the UP Assembly Election 2022 on February 23. And February 3 is the last day for filing nominations.

On January 31, the election commission allowed public meetings with up to 1,000 people and doorstep campaigning with up to 20 persons instead of 10 but continued the ban on roadshows, vehicle rallies, and processions in the five poll-bound states till February 11.