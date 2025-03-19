Rajasthan Tables Bill To Regulate Coaching Centres But Key Provisions Missing

A bill to regulate the coaching centres of Rajasthan, spurred by the spiralling student suicides in Kota, was tabled in the state assembly today. This year, eight students have died by suicide in Kota. The last year, the figure was 26.

The bill aims to set up an authority of 12 members to regulate coaching institutes. It also envisages the formation of committees in every district to monitor coaching centres, provide counselling for students to reduce stress, remedial classes for those lagging behind and set up of days and recreational activities.

Assessments will not be held on a day the week begins, and exam results will be kept confidential.

The duration of classes will also be cut down - five hours will be the maximum.

It also makes it easy to get a fee refund if the student decides to drop out halfway through the course.

The bill, though, has omitted two key provisions that have considerably weakened it.

Mental health experts suggest that there be an age limit for children who undertake coaching. Children as young as 14 and 15 are also taken out of school and put through the gruelling system by ambitious parents.

It was expected that the bill would set a cut-off age of at least 16 years. But there is not mention of this in the version that was tabled.

It also does not make it compulsory for children to sit for an aptitude test before enrolling for coaching classes for medical and engineering entrance exams.

"In the draft bill, they said they would set 16 as an age limit for admission to coaching. Now this is not there in the bill. It looks like this government is hand-in-glove with the coaching industry. The industry is big and powerful and this is a racket," said Tikaram Jully, Leader of the Opposition.

Asked about the matter, Prem Chand Bairwa, Minister for technical education, refuted the allegation.

"Right now we have simply put forward a bill to regulate coaching. As people give their suggestions, we will incorporate them in the future," he said.

As for holding an aptitude test to see if the children can fit into medical and engineering studies, the minister said they are leaving this option for parents.

"This bill has a good aim, but it is a bad solution and this bill is a setback for the Rajasthan coaching industry," said Raghuveer Singh Dagur, president of the Rajasthan coaching institute association.