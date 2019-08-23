Girl, 6, Raped By Three 10-Year-Old Boys In Chhattisgarh School: Police

A medical examination confirmed sexual assault, police said (Representational)

A Class I student of a government school in Chattisgarh's capital Raipur was raped allegedly by three 10-year-old schoolmates, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on August 20 in the school, an official said.

The parents of the 6-year-old girl approached police on Thursday night following which a rape and sexual assault case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

"As per the girl, three boys, all aged 10, took her to a bathroom in the school. Two of them sexually assaulted her there while the third stood guard outside," he said.

A teacher saw the boys, reprimanded them and took the girl to the principal's office. The girl was sent home where she narrated the ordeal to her parents, the police official added.

The parents first approached the school demanding action against the boys but got no response following which they filed a case, he said.

"The girl's statement was recorded before the Child Welfare Commission. A medical examination done on her confirmed sexual assault," the official said.

The three boys have been charged under section 376 (rape) and 354 A (sexual harassment) of the IPC and section 4 of the POCSO Act but they have not been detained as yet, he said.

