Raid At Another Kolkata Flat Linked To Ex-Minister Partha Chatterjee, Aide In Job Scam

Partha Chatterjee has said the case is a conspiracy and he has nothing to do with the money found. (File)

The Enforcement Directorate is today conducting search at an apartment in South Kolkata linked to a teacher recruitment scam, in which since-ousted minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide, actor Arpita Mukherjee, have been arrested.

A locksmith was called in as the apartment in Fort Oasis complex was locked.

Since the arrests on July 23, there have been multiple raids on flats linked to Ms Mukherjee across Kolkata, in which around Rs 50 core cash has been seized. The probe agency claims it's linked to bribes for appointments of teachers and other staff when Mr Chatterjee, a Trinamool Congress leader, was Education Minister in 2016.

He was minister for industries until last week, before Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sacked him and suspended him from the party too. The party has alleged that the ED is being misused by the BJP-led central government, and has demanded a time-bound probe.