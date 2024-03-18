'Rahul Gandhi's Yatras Became Congress Todo Yatras': Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Chouhan also posed four questions to Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge (File)

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday took a potshot at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying his yatras have turned out to be "Congress Todo, Congress Chodo" Yatras.

Speaking to reporters in Bhopal, he further alleged that the Congress was badly defeated in areas that Mr Gandhi's yatras passed through.

"Yesterday Rahul Gandhi concluded another failed 'Yatra' in Mumbai. Rahul Gandhi did two Yatras, both turned out to be 'Congress Todo, Congress Chodo Yatra' and wherever the yatras passed by, the Congress was badly defeated. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra also did injustice to Congress. Whenever the Yatra passed through, either the Congress faced defeat or senior Congress leaders left the party," Mr Chouhan said.

He also posed four questions to Mr Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, including why they declined the invitation to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

"Today, I want to ask Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge four questions and seek replies. The country wants to know why they took the decision to decline the invitation to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya? I believe that they should answer for their historical mistake. Why did Congress not give a single statement in support of women regarding the atrocities committed against women in West Bengal? Is this not your (Congress) appeasement policy?" Mr Chouhan asked.

He added, "Rahul Gandhi and his party leaders give objectionable statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is not in the culture of India. Making objectionable statements against the person holding the post of Prime Minister, is this the culture of Congress and the INDI alliance?"

"The Congress leaders are continuously leaving the party which proves that there is no leadership left in the Congress party," the BJP leader said.

He also questioned why Sonia Gandhi did not "show the courage" to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Congress should also answer why the supreme leader of Congress, Sonia Gandhi did not contest the Lok Sabha elections and why she did not show courage to be elected by the public," Mr Chouhan added.

