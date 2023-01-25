Rahul Gandhi Resumes Yatra Amid Rain, Highway Closure In Jammu And Kashmir

Rahul Gandhi's yatra began on foot towards Kashmir this morning. (File)

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed due to landslides and shooting stones in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, from where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Yatra this morning.

Mr Gandhi was seen wearing a jacket amid rain as his yatra began on foot towards Kashmir under heavy security cover. He and his supporters are expected to reach Banihal this evening, mostly in vehicles due to the topography of the route, weather and security reasons.

Heavy rainfall and incidents of shooting stones continue to be reported at Panthyal and other vulnerable areas on the stretch between Ramban and Banihal. Ramban also witnessed snowfall.

A truck driver was killed and three others were injured after boulders hit two trucks on the highway.

The highway will be cleared and opened after the weather conditions improve, said officials.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which reached Jammu on Monday and Ramban yesterday amid rain and snowfall forecast, is scheduled to conclude in Srinagar on January 30.

Actor Urmila Matondkar, a Shiv Sena member who quit Congress after a brief stint in 2019, was among the prominent persons who joined the yatra yesterday in Jammu and Kashmir.