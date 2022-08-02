'We Are Not Creating Jobs Even With The Growth We Have': Raghuram Rajan To NDTV

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan today said that that even though India has higher growth than many economies in the world, we are not creating enough jobs.

Here are the highlights from Raghuram Rajan's interview to NDTV:

- Certainly we have higher growth than many economies in the world, question is what level of growth we need because we are a poor country.

- In the last few years, growth has been insufficient for the kind of jobs we need.

- Can we rest? Absolutely not. We need to do more. We need more growth.

- This 7% is partly a rebound from pretty bad rates a few years ago. But I don't think 7% is something to be sneered at.

- There are no shortcuts here. We have to increase the skill base and education of our people.

- We are in grave danger for the generation that graduates out of schools over the next 10 years.

- If we can create the skill base, the jobs will come.

- Let the rupee do what it will. Once inflation is under control, the rupee will find its level, given our level of exports.

- In general, at least looking forward, there is some hope inflation will come down.

- I would say there is a different reason to say ‘we are going the Sri Lanka way' than our economic situation. We are far from that. But I would say on another element, which is the issue of minorities and their place in the nation. Sri Lanka certainly had a large minority – the Tamils. And when they had a problem of jobless growth, politicians found it particularly easy to deflect some of the attention to the problem of minorities and made a bogeyman out of the minorities. Essentially creating the strife that resulted in civil war.