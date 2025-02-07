Indian Man Deported By Donald Trump Reveals How He Entered US

A Punjab resident, one of the 104 Indians deported from the US, shared the nightmare of reaching his dream destination, and how he was deceived by his agent to take the "Dunki route".

Speaking to news agency ANI, the man stated that he left for UK around two years ago and then went to Europe. He contacted the agent, who deceived him, through Facebook.

"I reached America on January 24, I stayed there for 11 days," the man said, adding that he was caught by a US Border Patrol cop while crossing the border.

He alleged that his hands were cuffed and legs were in chains throughout the journey. He and others like him were barely given any food besides some biscuits and bread.

A US military C-17 Globemaster military aircraft landed in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday with 104 Indian nationals after US President Donald Trump's hardline stance on illegal immigration.

The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday that the SOP for deportations organised and executed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) authorities in the US "provides for the use of restraints".

Citing data available with Indian law enforcement authorities, the Foreign Minister said in 2009, 734 were deported, 799 in 2010, 597 in 2011, 530 in 2012, and 550 in 2013.

The highest deportation was witnessed in 2019 with 2,042 illegal Indian immigrants sent back to India, he said.