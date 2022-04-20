Case Against Ex AAP Leader In Punjab For Remarks Against Arvind Kejriwal

The Punjab police has booked former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas under various charges for his explosive remarks targeting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an interview during Punjab assembly elections earlier this year, sources said. Without directly naming him, Kumar Vishwas had said that Arvind Kejriwal wants to be the Prime Minister of an independent nation of Khalistan.

A police team reached his residence this morning to serve notice asking him to join the investigation. Opposition parties have attacked the Punjab government, accusing it of misusing the police for political vendetta.

"The Punjab police has arrived at my doorstep early morning. I am cautioning Bhagwant Mann, who I admitted into the party myself, that the person sitting in Delhi who you are letting play with the power given by the people of Punjab, will betray both you and Punjab one day. The country should remember my warning," the former AAP leader said on Twitter along with some pictures of cops at his residence.

सुबह-सुबह पंजाब पुलिस द्वार पर पधारी है।एक समय, मेरे द्वारा ही पार्टी में शामिल कराए गए @BhagwantMann को आगाह कर रहा हूँ कि तुम, दिल्ली में बैठे जिस आदमी को, पंजाब के लोगों की दी हुई ताक़त से खेलने दे रहे हो वो एक दिन तुम्हें व पंजाब को भी धोखा देगा।देश मेरी चेतावनी याद रखे🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yDymGxL1gi — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) April 20, 2022

The case has triggered a war of words on Twitter, with both the BJP and Congress condemning the action and AAP leaders defending it.

