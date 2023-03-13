Protests In Assam Assembly Over Board Exam Paper Leak

Around four lakh students are appearing for the Assam state board examinations.

The ongoing Budget Session in the Assam Assembly witnessed protests by the Opposition who questioned the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in the state over the Class X general science question paper leak.

There was pandemonium inside the Assembly when Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia issued an adjournment motion to discuss the paper leak but was denied by Speaker Biswajit Daimary.

"There was an allegation on March 5 also that the English paper of class 10 exam was leaked. But the education minister charged the media for the news. If precautions were taken then, a paper wouldn't have leaked today," Mr Saikia said as quoted by news agency PTI.

Earlier today, the Assam government said the general science question paper of the Class X state board examination was leaked and the test has been cancelled.

"General Science examination of the on going HSLC examination scheduled for 13/03/2023 has been cancelled by SEBA in view of media reports of leakage of the question paper. Next date will be announced in due course," Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu tweeted.

"I appeal to the HSLC candidates not to panic or feel disheartened over cancellation of General Science examination. SEBA will announce alternative date today itself," he said.

A police case has been filed in connection with the case, Mr Pegu said, adding that the CID has been ordered to probe the matter.

Around four lakh students are appearing for the Assam state board examinations.