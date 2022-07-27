Proposed Site For New BJP Office In Uttarakhand Has No Administrative Sanction: RTI

The proposed site for the BJP headquarters is spread over 16 bighas of land. (Representational)

The proposed site for the ruling BJP's new office in Uttarakhand's Ladpur area in Dehradun does not have administrative clearance.

The disclosure was made in response to an RTI query filed by social activist and advocate Vikesh Negi.

Acquired by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2011, the proposed site for the state party headquarters at Ladpur is spread over 16 bighas of land.

Responding to the RTI query, the Department of Stamps and Registration said there is no sanction letter for the land in question. Negi noted that Ladpur came under rural area at the time of purchase of the land and as per rules, any piece of land more than 200 square metres requires administrative clearance.

