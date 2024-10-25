Priyanka Gandhi Nomination: M Kharge Waited As 'Door Locked,' Says Congress

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party over its allegation that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was kept outside while Priyanka Gandhi was filing her nominations for Wayanad by-polls, Congress leader KC Venugopal said that this is unacceptable as Mr Kharge was present there during the process.

Venugopal told ANI that the door was locked and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and party leader Sonia Gandhi also waited for some minutes before entering the room.

He said, "How can BJP spread these type of lies? After completing the meeting when we reached the collectorate, the door was shut. Then Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi came. They also waited for some minutes. After that Mallikarjun Kharge came and waited outside for a minute as the door was locked. Mallikarjun Kharge was present there for the nomination. BJP always target Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Why are they spreading lies against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and the Congress party? This is unacceptable."

Earlier, BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan on Thursday said that the outrageous manner in which Mallikarjun Kharge was thoroughly humiliated was indeed very shocking and called it "appalling".

"The outrageous manner in which Mallikarjun Kharge was thoroughly humiliated was indeed very shocking. It was appalling to see that such a senior Dalit leader was treated by the Congress Party with such utter disdain and disrespect," said CR Kesavan.

Lashing out at the Congress party, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Congress party practices untouchability.

"We have shown what is Dalit's position in Congress. Outside, Rahul Gandhi shows that the Congress party supports Dalits and gives them equal participation. But inside, Dalits are insulted. What happened with Mallilarjun Kharge yesterday, after that there is nothing left to tell people. Congress is exposed...Within the party, Dalits are insulted and treated as third-class citizens, and untouchability is practised..." said Chief Minister Sarma.

Notably, Priyanka Gandhi filed her nomination papers at the district collector's office at Kalpetta on Wednesday.

Prior to her nomination, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka held a massive roadshow in Kalpetta town in Kerala and addressed a public rally where she expressed her gratitude to the people of Wayanad for supporting her brother in his difficult times.

The Wayanad seat was vacated by the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi who retained the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Constituency.

The by-poll in the Wayanad is scheduled to be held on November 13.