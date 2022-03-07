Priyanka Gandhi Meets Ashok Gehlot To Discuss Post-Poll Strategy: Report

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met with Ashok Gehlot to discuss the Congress's strategy (File)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Jaipur on Monday to discuss the post-poll scenario with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, ahead of the assembly poll results in five states on March 10.

The Congress General Secretary, who was accompanied by party leader Rajeev Shukla, was received by Mr Gehlot, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra and others at the airport in Jaipur.

Asked about speculation that the party might shift some of its leaders who would emerge victorious in the five state assembly polls to Jaipur to prevent them from being "poached", Priyanka Gandhi sought to downplay it, saying it is a matter of the future.

During her brief interaction with reporters at the airport, she said people must have thought about whom to vote before exercising their franchise.

"The public will make the right decision," the Congress leader said.

On a question about post-poll alliances, she said everything will depend on the circumstances. Congress sources said Priyanka Gandhi will discuss the post-poll scenario in the five states with Mr Gehlot, a veteran party leader.

The results of the Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa assembly polls are scheduled to be announced on March 10.