India-US Strategic Partnership Forum Highlights: PM Modi Says Pandemic Hasn't Impacted 'Aspirations' Of People

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a special keynote address at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) third Annual Leadership Summit today, said a global pandemic has impacted everyone. "It's testing our resilience, public health system and economic system. The current situation demands fresh mindset where the approach to development is human-centric," the PM said.
The address at the summit was delivered through video-conferencing.
The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum is a non-profit organisation that works for the partnership between India and the US.
The theme of the five-day summit that began on August 31 is "US-India Navigating New Challenges".
Here are the Highlights on PM Modi's address:
- The pandemic has impacted several things but it has not impacted the aspirations and of ambitions of 1.3 billion Indians. In recent months, there have been far reaching reforms. These are making business easier and red-tapism lesser.
- India, a country with 1.3 billion people and limited resources, has one of the lowest death rates per million in the world. The recovery rate is also steadily rising. We are second largest PPE kit manufacturers in the world.
- We have battled floods, two cyclones, locusts attacks apart from COVID-19. This made people stronger. Through Covid and lockdown, the Centre knew one thing -- the poor have to be protected. The government is providing support to 800 million Indians during the time of the pandemic.
- Indians have embarked on one mission to make an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India). 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' merges the local with the global. It ensures India's strengths act as a global force multiplier. Despite local needs, India did not shy away from global responsibilities and ensure constant supply of medicines to the world.
- For challenges in India, you have a government that believes in delivering results, for which ease of living is as important as ease of doing business. You are looking at a young country with 65% population less than 35 years old.
- India offers a transparent and predictable tax regime. Our system encourages and supports honest tax payers.
- The road further ahead is full of opportunities. These opportunities are in the public and private sector. They cover core economic sectors as well as the social sectors.
- While looking at the way ahead, we should keep our focus on ramping up our capacities, securing the poor, future proofing our citizens.
- This pandemic has also shown the world that the decision on developing global supply chains should be based not only on costs. They should also be based on trust. Along with affordability of geography, companies are now also looking for reliability and policy stability.