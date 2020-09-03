India-US Strategic Partnership Forum Highlights: PM Modi Says Pandemic Hasn't Impacted 'Aspirations' Of People

PM Modi addressed the summit through video-conferencing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a special keynote address at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) third Annual Leadership Summit today, said a global pandemic has impacted everyone. "It's testing our resilience, public health system and economic system. The current situation demands fresh mindset where the approach to development is human-centric," the PM said.

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum is a non-profit organisation that works for the partnership between India and the US.

The theme of the five-day summit that began on August 31 is "US-India Navigating New Challenges".

Here are the Highlights on PM Modi's address: