President Kovind Says Gorakhpur Must Be Developed As 'City Of Knowledge'

President Ram Nath Kovind today called for Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur being developed as a "city of knowledge" over the next 15 years, adding that the state has the largest human resource in India. Gorakhpur is also Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's political home turf.

President Kovind was addressing the founder's week celebration at Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad. He said Gorakhpur must be developed as a knowledge city by 2032 - the year that will complete 100 years of the Parishad that works in the field of education and capacity building.

President Kovind claimed that Uttar Pradesh has the largest number of young people in the country and the new policies of the Yogi Adityanath-government should help them become "job creators".

President Kovind also praised the contribution of saints from the Nath sect in the field of education and contribution towards society and during the freedom struggle of India.

He said that he has visited the Gorakhnath temple several times when Mahant Avaidyanath, the mentor of Yogi Adityanath, was the head.

