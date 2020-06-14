'Bihar Discussing Polls, Not Virus': Prashant Kishor Attacks Nitish Kumar

Prashant Kishor has been attacking the Bihar government and centre over response to coronavirus.

Poll-strategist Prashant Kishor this morning attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after he launched the poll campaign last week in his state where assembly elections are due later this year. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has gone into the election mode in Bihar as India battles coronavirus with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United and the BJP in overdrive.

"Despite the lowest testing rate, 7-9 per cent positive case rate and more than 6,000 cases, Bihar is discussing elections instead of coronavirus. Nitish Kumar, who had confined himself to his home amid coronavirus fears, thinks people won't be exposed (to COVID-19) if they step out of their homes to participate in the elections," Prashant Kishor tweeted in Hindi today.

The 69-year-old JDU chief has been probably one of the few chief ministers in the country who did not hold a video conference for the journalists or the people of his state on the pandemic after India announced one of the world's strictest lockdowns to check the spread of the highly infectious illness in March.

Mr Kumar had drawn political attacks not only because he avoided any media interaction during the past few months but also because he never stepped out of his government bungalow on 1, Anne Marg in Patna since March 16. He made one of the first public appearances this month.

On Tuesday, he stepped out to attend a cabinet meeting after 84 days of social distancing. However, he had been holding virtual meetings with his party workers.

While the number of coronavirus cases in the state touched the 6,000-mark, Nitish Kumar on Thursday disclosed that in the upcoming state polls, his main promise to voters will be irrigation facilities to all the agricultural land in the state.

This morning's attack by Mr Kishor is the latest in the series of tweets that the 43-year-old election strategist, who was sacked by Nitish Kumar from JDU earlier this year, has been posting against Bihar's response to coronavirus.

He has also been attacking the centre over its tackling of the pandemic. "#COVID can't be wished away. We must fight or it will keep getting worse. Globally, leaders have won this fight with HUMILITY, TRANSPARENCY, SCIENCE & widespread PUBLIC BUY-IN. Time we learn from others and show the courage to go back to the DRAWING BOARD before it's too late. (sic)," Mr Kishor tweeted on Friday.

Across India, the number of cases have touched the 3.2 lakh-mark, more than 9,000 patients have died.



