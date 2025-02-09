Popular Punjabi Singer Harrdy Sandhu Briefly Detained During Chandigarh Performance

Popular Punjabi singer and actor Harrdy Sandhu was briefly detained by Chandigarh Police last evening during his performance at a fashion show. Police said the organisers only had permission for music to be played during the show but Mr Sandhu also sang at the event which led to his detention.

He was allegedly taken to sector-34 police station and was asked to show a separate permit to perform live at the event. Mr Sandhu was released soon after when the organisers produced the necessary permits for the fashion show and music performance.

The singer and his team, meanwhile, have taken up the matter with higher authorities.

Mr Sandhu has yet to respond to the matter.

Harrdy Sandhu has sung several popular songs, such as "Naah", which featured dancer-actor Nora Fatehi, and "Bijli Bijli". He has also acted in Bollywood films like "83" and "Code Name: Tiranga".