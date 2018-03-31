Political Pot Simmers In Asansol, Governor To Visit Today: 10 Points

Security personnel have been deployed in Asansol to maintain law and order after clashes broke out

Asansol in West Bengal has suddenly turned into a political hotspot after communal clashes singed the town, 200 km from Kolkata, and neighbouring Ranigunj since Ram Navami on Sunday. Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi is going to Asansol Saturday morning. On Sunday, a team of four BJP MPs is also expected to visit the place on orders from BJP president Amit Shah. The CPM has sought permission to hold a peace rally in Asansol on Sunday but the police is yet to give permission.