Police Arrest 5 More Staffers Of Odisha KIIT For Attack On Nepalese Students

The police on Thursday arrested five more staff of the private engineering college KIIT here on the charge of assaulting Nepalese students while they were vacating the hostel following a direction of the institute authorities, police said.

With this, the number of people arrested in the KIIT fiasco increased to 11 including an engineering student, who was booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 20-year-old Nepalese woman in her hostel room on Sunday.

Following her death, the Nepalese students had staged demonstrations demanding justice.

The Infocity Police Station in a statement said that the five accused persons, all employees of KIIT, were found in CCTV footage assaulting the students while they were vacating their hostel rooms on Monday between 11 AM to 12.20 PM.

"The KIIT staff suddenly arrived there and asked them to leave as soon as possible. Seeing that the students were a little late in vacating the hostel, the accused persons suddenly got angry and abused them in incomprehensible language, attacked them and beat them up. As a result, the students immediately fled from the place," the police said.

The police later produced them at the court.

"Based on the evidence provided by the police, the court has rejected their bail petition and remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days," the police said.

Earlier, the police had arrested five employees of the deemed to be university, and they secured bail. The police were criticised from different quarters for the five accused getting bail.

The police have registered two cases in connection with the suicide of the Nepalese girl student and the subsequent attack on the youths from the neighbouring country allegedly by the staff of KIIT.

