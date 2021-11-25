PM Says Noida Airport To Be North India's "Logistics Gateway"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport, near Jewar in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

Once operational, this will be UP's fifth international airport - the most of any state.

"Congratulations to the people of Uttar Pradesh for the ground-breaking of the Noida International Airport. It will put Noida and western UP on the global map," the Prime Minister said after he unveiled the foundation stone.

The Prime Minister declared the airport will be the "logistics gateway of northern India" and will "establish UP on the global logistics map".