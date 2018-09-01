PM Modi's Speech At India Post Payments Bank Launch: Highlights

PM Modi speech: The central government has increased the funding of the IPPB to Rs 1,435 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India Post Payments Bank today in Delhi. The bank will have 650 branches across he country. It will also have 3250 access points. The India Post Payments Bank will link 1.55 lakh post offices in the country to a centralised system. A payments bank operates on a small scale; it carries out most banking operations, but cannot give loans or issue credit cards directly. The central government has increased the funding of the IPPB to Rs 1,435 crore, which will help it to compete against big players like Airtel Payments Bank and Paytm payments bank.

Here are the highlights of his address:

Our government is bringing "reform" into old processes to "transform" the. Now letters have been replaced by e-mails. But the goal is the same. The technology that challenged post offices, we have used the same technology to change challenge into opportunity.

Our government had made available banks to crores of poor people through the Jandhan scheme. And today, we have started the work to provide bank to the villages and to the door step of the poor.

India Post Payments Bank bringing a drastic change in our economic and societal system.

With India Post Payments Bank, the country's poor people, people who live in remote corners of the country, people who live in jungles, and every Indian will find a bank and banking services at their doorstep.