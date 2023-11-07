PM Modi To Attend BJP's Meeting Of Backward Classes In Hyderabad Today

PM Modi had addressed public meetings at Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad in Telangana last month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a 'BC Atma Gourava Sabha' (backward classes self-respect meeting) here on Tuesday ahead of the November 30 Telangana assembly polls.

Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy said the meeting would emphasize that equal justice to backward classes is possible only with the BJP.

At the meeting, PM Modi is expected to reinforce the BJP's announcement that a leader from backward classes would become the chief minister of Telangana if the party came to power in the state.

The event would also be attended by actor-turned-politician and Janasena Party founder Pawan Kalyan.

The BJP and Janasena, both NDA allies, have already reached an understanding for the Telangana assembly elections.

Tuesday's 'BC Atma Gourava Sabha' is expected to counter the criticism of the Congress and BRS against BJP on its promise of a backward caste CM.

While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed as to how BJP can make a BC leader as chief minister when it is only going to get a meagre percentage of votes, the BRS hit out at the saffron party for not forming a special Union Ministry for Welfare of Backward Classes and not taking up the caste census.

PM Modi had addressed public meetings at Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad in Telangana last month before the announcement of the assembly elections schedule.

He had then announced the Union government's decision to set a national turmeric board for the benefit of turmeric farmers in Telangana and to establish a Central tribal university in the state.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)