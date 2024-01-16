'PM Modi Lifted 25 Crore Indians From Poverty': Minister's Jibe At Congress

He said said that the country has risen from no start-ups in 2014, to an ecosystem.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar hit out at the Congress government for their empty slogans on 'Garibi Hatao' saying that it has taken the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lift 25 crore Indians out of poverty.

"After 65 years of empty slogans of 'Garibi Hatao', Prime Minister Narendra Modi through his focused, hardworking, determined, corruption-free governance and 'Garib Kalyan' policies, has lifted 25 crore Indians out of poverty," Mr Chandrasekhar said at a press conference in New Delhi.

The Union Minister took a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government had to put in efforts to reverse the "anyay" (injustice) inflicted by the Congress on Indians for decades.

"It has taken Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government to reverse the Anyay (injustice) that Congress has played on Indians for several decades. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has lifted them out of poverty," he said.

The minister said said that the country has risen from no start-ups in 2014, to an ecosystem which has grown to be the fastest growing in the world and the third-largest in the world.

"Today is National Start Up Day, another segment which has gone through deep decisive transformation. From almost no start ups in 2014, from almost co-capital available for young startups, 97 per cent of the Indian banking network had been cornered by nine groups during the Congress to now an ecosystem which is the fastest growing in the world, the third largest in the world and is poised to go from one lakh startups and 110 unicorns to 10,000 unicorns," Mr Chandrasekhar said.

On the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's Ram Temple, the Union Minister said, "The day that Lord Ram Lalla's puja commences is a holy day, an important day for crores of Indians who believe and for whom faith is important."

Preparations are underway in full swing for the ceremony, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society including Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22. The formal procedures for pre-Praan Pratishtha sacraments began today and will continue until January 21.

