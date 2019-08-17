Live Updates: PM Modi On 2-Day Visit To Bhutan; Bilateral Ties, Collaboration In Hydroelectric Sector On Agenda

This is PM Modi's second visit to Bhutan and the first since his re-election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for a two-day visit to Bhutan. This is PM Modi's second visit to Bhutan and the first since his re-election.

During his visit, PM Modi is expected to sign 10 MoUs in fields like education amongst others. Five inaugurations are also expected to take place, including the Mangdechhu hydroelectric power plant and the ISRO-built earth station in Thimphu.

Ahead of his visit to the Himalyan nation, PM Modi had said that India-Bhutan partnership forms an important pillar of New Delhi's ''Neighbourhood First'' policy.

"India-Bhutan partnership today is of a special character and substance and forms an important pillar of Government of India's ''Neighbourhood First'' policy. I am confident that my visit will promote our time-tested and valued friendship with Bhutan and consolidate it further for the prosperous future and progress of the people of both our countries," he said in a pre-departure statement.

Modi added that his visit to Bhutan in the beginning of the current term reflects the high importance that the Government attaches to India's relations with the Himalayan nation.

Here are the updates from PM Modi's visit to Bhutan: