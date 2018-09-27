PM Modi, Amit Shah To Visit Ajmer On October 6

BJP president Amit Shah will be present at an event where PM will interact with booth representatives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ajmer on Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ajmer in Rajasthan on October 6, state Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said Wednesday.

The day will also see the conclusion of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's much-hyped 'Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra'.

The prime minister will address 51,200 booth representatives of the state at the event, Kataria said, adding Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah, party MPs and MLAs from the state and other office bearers will also be in attendance.

Meanwhile, the first meeting of the party election management committee chaired by Shah was held here. It was decided that party district presidents would be allowed to contest election after they resigned from their post, the minister said at a press conference here.

He said three committees, including Arth committee, Pravas committee and Election Manifesto committee were formed to look after election management.

Kataria added that the BJP chief will visit Bikaner on October 4 and hold a meeting with 'vistaraks'.

