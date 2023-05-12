Pilot Suspended For Allowing Friend Into Cockpit, Air India Fined 30 Lakhs

Unauthorised people are not allowed to enter the cockpit and any such entry is in violation of norms.

An Air India pilot was suspended for three months for allowing a woman friend to enter and stay in the cockpit during a flight from Dubai to Delhi in February, violating safety norms, and the airline was fined Rs 30 lakh, said the aviation regulator.

"The pilot in command of the flight allowed the entry into cockpit during cruise, of an Air India Staff on duty travelling as passenger, in violation of DGCA regulations," said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Air India did not take prompt corrective action despite this being a "safety sensitive violation", said the regulator.

"Air India has been fined Rs Thirty lakhs for not promptly and effectively addressing the safety sensitive issue. The pilot License of the PIC has been suspended for a period of three months for misuse of his authority vested under the Aircraft Rules 1937 and allowing violation of the applicable DGCA regulations. The Copilot has been warned for not being assertive in preventing the violation," the regulator said.

Earlier, the regulator had derostered the entire crew pending the investigation.