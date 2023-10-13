Petition Seeks Live Broadcast of Surgeries, Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Response

The petition was filed by some Delhi-based people. (Representational Pic)

The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea highlighting legal and ethical issues posed by live surgery broadcast.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud issued notices to the Centre and others, including the National Medical Commission (NMC), seeking their replies on the plea filed by some Delhi-based persons.

The bench, also comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, noted that the petitioners have sought a direction to the NMC to appoint a committee to regularly monitor live surgery broadcast and also framing of guidelines regarding this.

The court posted the matter for hearing after three weeks.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)