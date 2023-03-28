'Person Born To A Foreign Woman Can Never...': BJP MP's Jibe At Gandhis

He called the former Wayanad MP a "habitual offender".

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal today courted controversy with a personal attack on the Gandhi family, while protesting against Rahul Gandhi's controversial remark on the Modi surname.

"A person born to a foreign woman can never be a patriot," Mr Jaiswal told NDTV, and claimed those were Chanakya's words from 2,000 years ago which he was reminded of today.

Pragya Singh Thakur, BJP MP from Bhopal, made the same remark earlier this month. She said that Rahul should not be allowed to do politics in the country and should be thrown out of India. She also said that they agree that Rahul Gandhi is not from India. "We know you are not from India...Chanyakka said that a son born of a foreign woman can never be a patriot and Rahul Gandhi has proved it right," she said on March 11.

Rahul Gandhi has insulted the country abroad, Mr Jaiswal further said, referring to his comments on Indian democracy in London, adding that "it's obvious" that you don't trust India if you say that our democracy, courts, and journalists are all wrong.

He called the former Wayanad MP a "habitual offender".

"He is upset with PM Modi because he considered himself a prince, and the PM has been forming a majority government since the last two terms," Mr Jaiswal said.

Escalating its attack on Rahul Gandhi for his controversial remark on the Modi surname, the BJP today held a protest demonstration at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament. The ruling party's MPs, who have accused Mr Gandhi of insulting Other Backward Classes (OBC) by calling them thieves, demanded that he apologise to the entire nation.

Sanjay Jaiswal accused Mr Gandhi of derogatory speech against marginalised communities, and claimed he will have to face the anger of the OBCs wherever he goes.

The court had given him an opportunity, he could have apologised. He could have said in the court that his remark referred only to Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, but he intentionally didn't do that to spin it as a sacrifice. The country is watching," Mr Jaiswal said.

The BJP today released a poster and pamphlet for its OBC campaign that is to start from April 6. Party president JP Nadda will launch it from Haryana's Manesar.

"BJP president JP Nadda will launch the OBC campaign, Ghar Ghar Chalo, Gaon Gaon Chalo, from Manesar. It will reach 1 crore villages from April 6, BJP's foundation day, till April 14, BR Ambedkar's jayanti. Party will also celebrate Jyotiba Phule anniversary in between on April 11. We will compare what PM Modi did for OBCs and what the UPA did for them, and how congress has only undermined their interests," BJP MP K Laxman, OBC morcha head of the party, said.

OBC MPs will also have dinner and discussion with JP Nadda tomorrow at 6:30 in Delhi, sources said.

Earlier today, Union Minister Smriti Irani tore into Rahul Gandhi, saying he "pretends today not to be coward".

"He (Rahul Gandhi) abused and accused PM Modi in Parliament, but could not verify his own statement by authenticating it with his own signature. He is the man who apologised to the Supreme Court and pretends today not to be a coward. Rahul Gandhi has been convicted by the court, for not abusing an individual, but the OBC community is known to every citizen of our country," she said.

In 2019 May, Rahul Gandhi had tendered an unconditional apology in the Supreme Court for his 'Chowkidar Chor hai' jibe against Prime Minister Modi.

"This is not the first time Gandhi family has tried to insult people from Dalit or backward communities. Rahul Gandhi could not develop the humility to beg the forgiveness of the OBC community in our country is just another manifestation of the political arrogance called the Gandhi family. When a woman from the tribal family became the President, even then Droupadi Murmu was insulted by a Congress member on the instructions of the Gandhi family," the Minister added.

In a rare show of strength, Opposition parties had marched from the Parliament complex to Vijay Chowk on Monday against the Centre over the Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification.